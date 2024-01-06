Ole Miss vs. Tennessee: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to build on a six-game win streak when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Rebels have won 13 games in a row.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. Ole Miss matchup.
Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-12.5)
|142.5
|-950
|+610
Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Betting Trends
- Ole Miss is 7-6-0 ATS this season.
- Tennessee has covered five times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.
- Volunteers games have gone over the point total six out of 13 times this season.
Ole Miss Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +11000
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Rebels have had the 22nd-biggest change this season, improving from +15000 at the start to +11000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Ole Miss has a 0.9% chance of winning the national championship.
