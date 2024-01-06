The Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to build on a six-game win streak when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Rebels have won 13 games in a row.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. Ole Miss matchup.

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Ole Miss Moneyline FanDuel Tennessee (-12.5) 142.5 -950 +610 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Ole Miss is 7-6-0 ATS this season.

Tennessee has covered five times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

Volunteers games have gone over the point total six out of 13 times this season.

Ole Miss Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +11000

+11000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Rebels have had the 22nd-biggest change this season, improving from +15000 at the start to +11000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Ole Miss has a 0.9% chance of winning the national championship.

