The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) bring a six-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC), who have won 13 straight. It starts at 6:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SECN
Ole Miss Stats Insights

  • The Rebels are shooting 46.4% from the field, 9.2% higher than the 37.2% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Ole Miss has a 12-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 37.2% from the field.
  • The Rebels are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 77th.
  • The Rebels score an average of 77.4 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 64.3 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
  • Ole Miss is 13-0 when it scores more than 64.3 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Ole Miss averaged 3.6 more points per game at home (69.4) than on the road (65.8).
  • At home, the Rebels conceded 67.5 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 73.8.
  • At home, Ole Miss knocked down 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (5.4). Ole Miss' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.8%) than away (27.1%).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Troy W 74-53 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/23/2023 Southern Miss W 89-72 Mississippi Coast Coliseum
12/31/2023 Bryant W 95-78 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/6/2024 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
1/10/2024 Florida - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/13/2024 Vanderbilt - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

