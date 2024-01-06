Can we expect Ole Miss to earn a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Preseason national championship odds: +15000

+15000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +12500

How Ole Miss ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-1 0-1 22 19 15

Ole Miss' best wins

Ole Miss' signature victory this season came against the Memphis Tigers, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 15). Ole Miss secured the 80-77 win on December 2 at home. The leading scorer against Memphis was Jaylen Murray, who compiled 22 points with four rebounds and nine assists.

Next best wins

72-52 at home over NC State (No. 62/RPI) on November 28

75-64 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 101/RPI) on November 10

70-68 on the road over UCF (No. 115/RPI) on December 10

69-59 at home over Alabama State (No. 142/RPI) on November 6

77-76 on the road over Temple (No. 151/RPI) on November 22

Ole Miss' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Ole Miss has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country based on the RPI (one).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Rebels are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Ole Miss has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (four).

The Rebels have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Ole Miss has the 143rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Rebels have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with 16 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 15 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Mississippi has 17 games remaining this season, including three contests versus Top 25 teams.

Ole Miss' next game

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Florida Gators

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Florida Gators Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET Location: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV Channel: SEC Network

