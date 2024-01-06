Looking at the Week 18 NFL slate, we have the Colts (+1) as the best bet on the card. See below for more suggestions on point spreads and over/unders, including parlay opportunities.

Best Week 18 Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Pick: Indianapolis +1 vs. Houston

Matchup: Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts Projected Favorite & Spread: Indianapolis by 2.5 points

Indianapolis by 2.5 points Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: January 6

January 6 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: New England -1.5 vs. New York

Matchup: New York Jets at New England Patriots

New York Jets at New England Patriots Projected Favorite & Spread: New England by 3.7 points

New England by 3.7 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: January 7

January 7 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Miami +2.5 vs. Buffalo

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami by 0.4 points

Miami by 0.4 points Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: January 7

January 7 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Baltimore +3 vs. Pittsburgh

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens Projected Favorite & Spread: Baltimore by 17.9 points

Baltimore by 17.9 points Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Date: January 6

January 6 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: New Orleans -3 vs. Atlanta

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints Projected Favorite & Spread: New Orleans by 8.9 points

New Orleans by 8.9 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: January 7

January 7 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Best Week 18 Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Over 41 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers Projected Total: 46.5 points

46.5 points Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: January 7

January 7 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Over 35 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens Projected Total: 41.8 points

41.8 points Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Date: January 6

January 6 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Over 48.5 - Buffalo vs. Miami

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins Projected Total: 49.3 points

49.3 points Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: January 7

January 7 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Over 37.5 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals Projected Total: 44.3 points

44.3 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: January 7

January 7 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Under 46 - Minnesota vs. Detroit

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions Projected Total: 45.7 points

45.7 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: January 7

January 7 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

