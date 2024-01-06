Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama State Hornets (0-10) play a fellow SWAC squad, the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-10), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Harrison HPER Complex. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET.
Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch
- Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaylia Reed: 8.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amberly Brown: 5.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Leah Turner: 5.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Syann Holmes: 3.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Alabama State Players to Watch
- Cordasia Harris: 10.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Shmya Ward: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dakiyah Sanders: 2.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Whitney Dunn: 6.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Che'Mya Carouthers: 5.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
