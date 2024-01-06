Saturday's contest that pits the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-12) versus the Alabama State Hornets (0-11) at Harrison HPER Complex has a projected final score of 72-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Mississippi Valley State, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Delta Devils are coming off of a 91-26 loss to Alabama in their last outing on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi Valley State 72, Alabama State 64

Other SWAC Predictions

Mississippi Valley State Schedule Analysis

The Delta Devils' best victory this season came against the McNeese Cowgirls, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 357) in our computer rankings. The Delta Devils brought home the 85-82 win on the road on November 16.

The Delta Devils have the most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (seven).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Delta Devils are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mississippi Valley State Leaders

Sh'Diamond McKnight: 13.3 PTS, 2.8 STL, 34.4 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (17-for-63)

13.3 PTS, 2.8 STL, 34.4 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (17-for-63) Jaylia Reed: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 26.2 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (19-for-81)

7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 26.2 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (19-for-81) Amberly Brown: 5.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 25.3 FG%

5.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 25.3 FG% Lizzie Walker: 3.8 PTS, 28.8 FG%

3.8 PTS, 28.8 FG% Leah Turner: 4.5 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38)

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights

The Delta Devils' -488 scoring differential (being outscored by 37.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 49.0 points per game (354th in college basketball) while giving up 86.5 per outing (359th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.