A pair of hot teams hit the court when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are 3.5-point favorites and put their five-game win streak on the line against the Gamecocks, who have won five straight. The matchup has an over/under of 135.5.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mississippi State -3.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi State vs South Carolina Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Bulldogs have put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread.

South Carolina is 8-3-0 against the spread this season.

Mississippi State has covered less often than South Carolina this year, putting up an ATS record of 6-5-0, as opposed to the 8-3-0 record of South Carolina.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mississippi State 4 36.4% 76.2 151.7 62.7 125.8 135.3 South Carolina 6 54.5% 75.5 151.7 63.1 125.8 140.2

Additional Mississippi State vs South Carolina Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs average 13.1 more points per game (76.2) than the Gamecocks give up (63.1).

Mississippi State is 6-3 against the spread and 11-0 overall when scoring more than 63.1 points.

The Gamecocks average 12.8 more points per game (75.5) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (62.7).

When it scores more than 62.7 points, South Carolina is 8-3 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mississippi State 6-5-0 6-5 5-6-0 South Carolina 8-3-0 2-0 4-7-0

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mississippi State South Carolina 12-4 Home Record 7-8 4-6 Away Record 4-8 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-3-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.3 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

