Saturday's SEC slate includes the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-1, 0-0 SEC) playing the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2, 0-0 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on CBS.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Mississippi State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • Cameron Matthews: 10.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jimmy Bell Jr.: 9.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Josh Hubbard: 14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • D.J. Jeffries: 7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dashawn Davis: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • Meechie Johnson Jr.: 18.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • B.J. Mack: 14.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Ta'Lon Cooper: 10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Myles Stute: 9.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jacobi Wright: 6.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Stat Comparison

South Carolina Rank South Carolina AVG Mississippi State AVG Mississippi State Rank
212th 73.9 Points Scored 75.5 169th
28th 63.2 Points Allowed 62.8 21st
191st 36.5 Rebounds 40.8 40th
174th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 10.6 75th
68th 8.8 3pt Made 7.6 171st
101st 14.9 Assists 15.3 87th
23rd 9.3 Turnovers 11.9 196th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.