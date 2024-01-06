The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Gamecocks have also won five games in a row.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mississippi State vs. South Carolina matchup in this article.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM Mississippi State (-3.5) 134.5 -160 +130 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Mississippi State (-2.5) 133.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

  • Mississippi State has covered eight times in 13 games with a spread this season.
  • In the Bulldogs' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
  • South Carolina has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • A total of six Gamecocks games this year have gone over the point total.

Mississippi State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Mississippi State is 35th in college basketball. It is four spots higher than that, 31st, according to computer rankings.
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Bulldogs have experienced the 15th-biggest change this season, improving from +15000 at the beginning to +8000.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Mississippi State has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

South Carolina Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +40000
  • The Gamecocks were +40000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.
  • The implied probability of South Carolina winning the national championship, based on its +40000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

