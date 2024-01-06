The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) will aim to build on a five-game win run when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Gamecocks have also won five games in a row.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Mississippi State vs. South Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: CBS

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Mississippi State (-3.5) 135.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mississippi State (-3.5) 135.5 -160 +132 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Mississippi State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

So far this season, five out of the Bulldogs' 13 games have hit the over.

South Carolina has covered 10 times in 13 chances against the spread this year.

Gamecocks games have gone over the point total six out of 13 times this year.

Mississippi State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Mississippi State is 35th in college basketball. It is four spots higher than that, 31st, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Bulldogs have had the 15th-biggest change this season, improving from +15000 at the start to +8000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Mississippi State has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

South Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 The Gamecocks were +40000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

Based on its moneyline odds, South Carolina has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

