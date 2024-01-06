Two hot squads square off when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Gamecocks, victors in five in a row.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: CBS

Mississippi State Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have made.

Mississippi State is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.

The Gamecocks are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 49th.

The Bulldogs score 13.1 more points per game (76.2) than the Gamecocks give up (63.1).

When Mississippi State puts up more than 63.1 points, it is 11-0.

South Carolina Stats Insights

The Gamecocks are shooting 45% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 38.7% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

This season, South Carolina has a 10-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.7% from the field.

The Gamecocks are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 94th.

The Gamecocks score 12.8 more points per game (75.5) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (62.7).

South Carolina has an 11-1 record when giving up fewer than 76.2 points.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Mississippi State scored 69.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.7 more points than it averaged away from home (63.9).

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 59.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 65.

Mississippi State made 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 26.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.4% points better than it averaged in away games (4.3 threes per game, 24.3% three-point percentage).

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, South Carolina scored five fewer points per game at home (63.3) than on the road (68.3).

At home, the Gamecocks conceded 69.1 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away (77).

Beyond the arc, South Carolina drained more trifectas on the road (9.1 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (29.6%).

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 North Texas W 72-54 Cadence Bank Arena 12/23/2023 Rutgers W 70-60 Prudential Center 12/31/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 85-62 Humphrey Coliseum 1/6/2024 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena 1/10/2024 Tennessee - Humphrey Coliseum 1/13/2024 Alabama - Humphrey Coliseum

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule