A pair of hot squads square off when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Gamecocks, who have won five in a row.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: CBS

Mississippi State Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have hit.

Mississippi State is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 161st.

The 76.2 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 13.1 more points than the Gamecocks allow (63.1).

Mississippi State has an 11-0 record when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Mississippi State performed better in home games last year, posting 69.6 points per game, compared to 63.9 per game in away games.

In home games, the Bulldogs gave up 5.7 fewer points per game (59.3) than in away games (65).

Looking at three-point shooting, Mississippi State performed better in home games last year, making 5.5 treys per game with a 26.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 24.3% three-point percentage in away games.

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule