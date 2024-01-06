The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) will aim to continue a five-game winning run when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Gamecocks have also taken five games in a row.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: CBS

Mississippi State Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have hit.

Mississippi State has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 161st.

The Bulldogs average 13.1 more points per game (76.2) than the Gamecocks allow (63.1).

Mississippi State has an 11-0 record when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Mississippi State posted 69.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.7 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (63.9).

The Bulldogs surrendered 59.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.7 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (65).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Mississippi State fared better in home games last season, draining 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 26.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 24.3% three-point percentage on the road.

