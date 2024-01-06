The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) take a five-game win streak into a road contest versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC), who have won five straight as well. It begins at 12:00 PM ET (on CBS) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mississippi State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

Mississippi State has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 161st.

The Bulldogs average 76.2 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 63.1 the Gamecocks give up.

Mississippi State has an 11-0 record when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Mississippi State put up 69.6 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 63.9 points per contest.

The Bulldogs allowed 59.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (65).

Mississippi State sunk 5.5 threes per game with a 26.7% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.4% points better than it averaged in road games (4.3 threes per game, 24.3% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule