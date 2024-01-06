How to Watch Mississippi State vs. South Carolina on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) take a five-game win streak into a road contest versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC), who have won five straight as well. It begins at 12:00 PM ET (on CBS) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: CBS
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
- Mississippi State has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 161st.
- The Bulldogs average 76.2 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 63.1 the Gamecocks give up.
- Mississippi State has an 11-0 record when scoring more than 63.1 points.
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Mississippi State put up 69.6 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 63.9 points per contest.
- The Bulldogs allowed 59.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (65).
- Mississippi State sunk 5.5 threes per game with a 26.7% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.4% points better than it averaged in road games (4.3 threes per game, 24.3% three-point percentage).
Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|North Texas
|W 72-54
|Cadence Bank Arena
|12/23/2023
|Rutgers
|W 70-60
|Prudential Center
|12/31/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 85-62
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/10/2024
|Tennessee
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Alabama
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
