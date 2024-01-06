Saturday's contest that pits the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at Colonial Life Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-69 in favor of Mississippi State. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 70, South Carolina 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi State vs. South Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-0.8)

Mississippi State (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.7

South Carolina is 8-3-0 against the spread, while Mississippi State's ATS record this season is 6-5-0. The Gamecocks are 4-7-0 and the Bulldogs are 5-6-0 in terms of going over the point total. In the last 10 games, South Carolina has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Mississippi State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +176 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.5 points per game. They're putting up 76.2 points per game, 160th in college basketball, and are allowing 62.7 per contest to rank 18th in college basketball.

The 40.2 rebounds per game Mississippi State accumulates rank 49th in the country, 8.4 more than the 31.8 its opponents grab.

Mississippi State hits 2.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.9 (142nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.7.

Mississippi State has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (221st in college basketball) while forcing 12.5 (147th in college basketball).

