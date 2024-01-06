2024 NCAA Bracketology: Mississippi State Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Mississippi State be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.
How Mississippi State ranks
|Record
|SEC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|13-4
|0-2
|35
|NR
|69
Mississippi State's best wins
When Mississippi State defeated the Belmont Bruins, the No. 40 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 63-62 on November 19, it was its best victory of the season. Jessika Carter amassed a team-leading 17 points with eight rebounds and one assist in the contest versus Belmont.
Next best wins
- 82-72 at home over Jackson State (No. 67/RPI) on December 14
- 102-58 over Tulsa (No. 85/RPI) on November 26
- 82-75 on the road over Colorado State (No. 109/RPI) on December 20
- 81-78 over Clemson (No. 117/RPI) on November 24
- 77-68 over UAPB (No. 127/RPI) on November 25
Mississippi State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 3-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- Mississippi State has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country according to the RPI (one).
- Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Bulldogs are 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.
- The Bulldogs have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country according to the RPI (six).
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Mississippi State has drawn the 90th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- The Bulldogs' upcoming schedule includes 10 games against teams with worse records and 14 games versus teams with records north of .500.
- In terms of Mississippi St's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games left, with one coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Mississippi State's next game
- Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
