On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Dallas Stars. Is Luke Schenn going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Luke Schenn score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)

Schenn stats and insights

Schenn is yet to score through 20 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Stars this season in one game (zero shots).

Schenn has zero points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 115 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Schenn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Flames 0 0 0 16:44 Home L 6-3 1/2/2024 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:12 Home W 3-0 12/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:21 Away W 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 14:43 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:01 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:37 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:57 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:49 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:25 Away W 6-5 OT

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

