The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) will be attempting to continue a six-game home winning streak when taking on the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks make 50.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

Kansas has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the 83rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 49th.

The Jayhawks score 79.6 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 66.5 the Horned Frogs allow.

Kansas is 12-0 when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs' 49.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.6 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have allowed to their opponents (38.3%).

TCU is 11-1 when it shoots better than 38.3% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs rank 44th.

The Horned Frogs average 20.5 more points per game (85.8) than the Jayhawks allow (65.3).

TCU is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 79.6 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 74 points per contest.

Defensively the Jayhawks played better at home last year, giving up 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 on the road.

Kansas drained 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, TCU scored 77.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 72.4.

At home, the Horned Frogs gave up 63.5 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than they allowed away (76.3).

At home, TCU made 5.4 triples per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (5). TCU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.2%) than away (28.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 @ Indiana W 75-71 Assembly Hall 12/22/2023 Yale W 75-60 Allen Fieldhouse 12/30/2023 Wichita State W 86-67 T-Mobile Center 1/6/2024 TCU - Allen Fieldhouse 1/10/2024 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena 1/13/2024 Oklahoma - Allen Fieldhouse

TCU Upcoming Schedule