The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest against the Dallas Stars is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Juuso Parssinen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Parssinen stats and insights

  • In six of 37 games this season, Parssinen has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 12.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 115 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Parssinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Flames 0 0 0 13:12 Home L 6-3
1/2/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:35 Home W 3-0
12/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:09 Away W 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:46 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:56 Home L 5-2
12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:14 Home L 3-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:18 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:13 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 14:22 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:01 Home W 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.