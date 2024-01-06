The Jackson State Tigers (5-6) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Alcorn State Braves (2-9) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Braves have also lost five games straight.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jackson State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi TV: MyNetworkTV

MyNetworkTV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Scoring Comparison

The Braves' 47.9 points per game are 14.6 fewer points than the 62.5 the Tigers allow.

Jackson State has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 47.9 points.

The Tigers put up 67.8 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 69.3 the Braves give up.

When Jackson State puts up more than 69.3 points, it is 3-1.

When Alcorn State gives up fewer than 67.8 points, it is 2-2.

The Tigers shoot 38.5% from the field, only 1.2% lower than the Braves allow defensively.

The Braves' 32.6 shooting percentage is 7.4 lower than the Tigers have conceded.

Jackson State Leaders

Angel Jackson: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.2 BLK, 42.3 FG%

8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.2 BLK, 42.3 FG% Miya Crump: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30)

9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30) TI'lan Boler: 10.5 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43)

10.5 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43) Daphane White: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 64.6 FG%

9.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 64.6 FG% Hayleigh Breland: 4.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.1 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jackson State Schedule