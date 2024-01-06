The Alcorn State Braves (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) play a fellow SWAC team, the Jackson State Tigers (4-8, 0-0 SWAC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Williams Assembly Center. The game will begin at 3:30 PM ET and is available via HBCUGo.

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: HBCUGo

Jackson State Players to Watch

Ken Evans: 18.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Alcorn State Players to Watch

Jeremiah Kendall: 16.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Stat Comparison

Jackson State Rank Jackson State AVG Alcorn State AVG Alcorn State Rank 296th 69.3 Points Scored 68.3 306th 350th 81.3 Points Allowed 87.9 362nd 201st 36.3 Rebounds 33.2 314th 61st 10.8 Off. Rebounds 8.2 256th 268th 6.5 3pt Made 4.9 349th 232nd 12.8 Assists 9.8 348th 330th 14.2 Turnovers 10.9 108th

