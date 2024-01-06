The Alcorn State Braves (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) will look to halt an 11-game losing stretch when visiting the Jackson State Tigers (4-9, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Williams Assembly Center. This contest is at 3:30 PM ET on HBCUGo.

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: HBCUGo

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jackson State Moneyline Alcorn State Moneyline FanDuel Jackson State (-7.5) 151.5 -355 +270 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Betting Trends

Jackson State has covered seven times in 13 games with a spread this season.

A total of eight out of the Tigers' 13 games this season have hit the over.

Alcorn State is 4-8-0 ATS this season.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 12 times this year.

