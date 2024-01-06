Georgetown vs. DePaul: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) will hope to break a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Capital One Arena, airing at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Georgetown vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Georgetown vs. DePaul Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgetown Moneyline
|DePaul Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgetown (-6.5)
|143.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Georgetown (-6.5)
|143.5
|-280
|+225
Georgetown vs. DePaul Betting Trends
- Georgetown is 5-9-0 ATS this season.
- In the Hoyas' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
- DePaul has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover nine times.
- Blue Demons games have hit the over six out of 13 times this year.
Georgetown Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Georgetown is 79th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), much higher than its computer rankings (186th).
- The Hoyas' national championship odds are the same now (+30000) compared to the start of the season (+30000).
- Georgetown's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.
DePaul Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- DePaul is 101st in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+100000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 235th, a difference of 134 spots.
- The Blue Demons' national championship odds are the same now (+100000) compared to the start of the season (+100000).
- The implied probability of DePaul winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.
