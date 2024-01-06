Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in De Soto County, Mississippi. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

De Soto County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Center Hill High School at Austin High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6

3:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto Central High School at Florence High School