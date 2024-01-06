A pair of struggling teams hit the court when the Jackson State Tigers (5-6) host the Alcorn State Braves (2-9) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET. The Tigers will aim to halt a five-game losing run versus the Braves, losers of five in a row.

Alcorn State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi TV: CBS

Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Scoring Comparison

The Braves average 14.6 fewer points per game (47.9) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (62.5).

Jackson State is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 47.9 points.

The 67.8 points per game the Tigers record are the same as the Braves allow.

When Jackson State puts up more than 69.3 points, it is 3-1.

Alcorn State has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 67.8 points.

This season the Tigers are shooting 38.5% from the field, only 1.2% lower than the Braves give up.

The Braves shoot 32.6% from the field, 7.4% lower than the Tigers concede.

Alcorn State Leaders

Nakia Cheatham: 9.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 STL, 42.1 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

9.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 STL, 42.1 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Zy'Nyia White: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

10.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Destiny Brown: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.4 FG%

7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.4 FG% Kiarra Henderson: 4.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.3 FG%

4.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.3 FG% Tyginae Wright: 5.0 PTS, 24.3 FG%, 17.5 3PT% (7-for-40)

Alcorn State Schedule