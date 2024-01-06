The Alcorn State Braves (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) will be attempting to stop an 11-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Jackson State Tigers (4-9, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Williams Assembly Center. It airs at 3:30 PM ET on HBCUGo.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Jackson State vs. Alcorn State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: HBCUGo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jackson State Moneyline Alcorn State Moneyline FanDuel Jackson State (-7.5) 151.5 -355 +270 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Betting Trends

Alcorn State has compiled a 4-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Braves have an ATS record of 4-8 when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this season.

Jackson State has covered seven times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

In the Tigers' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

