The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tallahatchie County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Leland High School at West Tallahatchie High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5

6:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Webb, MS

Webb, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at West Tallahatchie High School