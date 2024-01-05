Sportsbooks have listed player props for Kawhi Leonard, Brandon Ingram and others when the Los Angeles Clippers visit the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSC

BSNO and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs Clippers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: -139) 1.5 (Over: +108)

The 23.3 points Ingram scores per game are 0.8 more than his over/under on Friday.

He has grabbed 4.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Ingram's assist average -- 5.5 -- is the same as Friday's over/under.

Ingram's 1.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Friday over/under.

Get Ingram gear at Fanatics!

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: -104)

Jonas Valanciunas' 14.2 points per game average is 2.7 points higher than Friday's over/under.

He has collected 9.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (8.5).

Valanciunas has averaged 2.4 assists per game, 2.1 less than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: -104)

The 22.5-point total set for Zion Williamson on Friday equals his season scoring average.

He averages 0.4 less rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 6.5.

Williamson has averaged 4.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +132) 2.5 (Over: +124)

The 24.6 points Leonard has scored per game this season is 1.9 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (26.5).

He has grabbed six rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (5.5).

Leonard's season-long assist average -- 3.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Friday's assist prop bet value (3.5).

Leonard has hit 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: -104)

Paul George's 23.2-point scoring average is 0.3 less than Friday's over/under.

He has grabbed 5.5 rebounds per game, equal to his prop bet on Friday.

George averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than Friday's prop bet (3.5).

He has knocked down 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Friday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.