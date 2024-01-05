A pair of hot teams square off when the New Orleans Pelicans (21-14) host the Los Angeles Clippers (21-12) on January 5, 2024. The Pelicans will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Clippers, who have won four straight.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Clippers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs Clippers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans Stats Insights

This season, the Pelicans have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 46.0% of shots the Clippers' opponents have hit.

In games New Orleans shoots better than 46.0% from the field, it is 19-8 overall.

The Clippers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 10th.

The Pelicans record just 3.7 more points per game (115.9) than the Clippers give up (112.2).

When New Orleans scores more than 112.2 points, it is 15-6.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans are scoring 116.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 1.5 more points than they're averaging away from home (115.1).

In 2023-24, New Orleans is ceding 110.6 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 113.6.

In terms of three-point shooting, the Pelicans have fared worse at home this year, sinking 11.4 threes per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 11.7 per game and a 38.2% percentage when playing on the road.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans Injuries