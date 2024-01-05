How to Watch the NBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
There are 14 games on today's NBA schedule, including the New York Knicks taking on the Philadelphia 76ers.
Today's NBA Games
The Indiana Pacers take on the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks look to pull off a road win at the Pacers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSIN and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 19-14
- ATL Record: 14-19
- IND Stats: 126.9 PPG (first in NBA), 124.6 Opp. PPG (29th)
- ATL Stats: 122.8 PPG (third in NBA), 123.2 Opp. PPG (28th)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (24.8 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 12.6 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (28.2 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 11.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: IND -3.5
- IND Odds to Win: -165
- ATL Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 263.5 points
The Boston Celtics play host to the Utah Jazz
The Jazz take to the home court of the Celtics on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and KJZZ
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BOS Record: 26-7
- UTA Record: 16-19
- BOS Stats: 120.8 PPG (fifth in NBA), 110.8 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- UTA Stats: 114.9 PPG (16th in NBA), 118.8 Opp. PPG (23rd)
Players to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (27.0 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 4.5 APG)
- UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (23.5 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 1.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -14.5
- BOS Odds to Win: -1100
- UTA Odds to Win: +675
- Total: 239.5 points
The Cleveland Cavaliers play host to the Washington Wizards
The Wizards go on the road to face the Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOH and MNMT2
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CLE Record: 19-15
- WAS Record: 6-27
- CLE Stats: 113.1 PPG (21st in NBA), 112.1 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- WAS Stats: 116.2 PPG (11th in NBA), 126.6 Opp. PPG (30th)
Players to Watch
- CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (27.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 5.6 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.8 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 4.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CLE -10.5
- CLE Odds to Win: -500
- WAS Odds to Win: +375
- Total: 239.5 points
The Brooklyn Nets host the Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder take to the home court of the Nets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES and BSOK
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BKN Record: 15-20
- OKC Record: 23-10
- BKN Stats: 114.3 PPG (17th in NBA), 116.1 Opp. PPG (19th)
- OKC Stats: 122.0 PPG (fourth in NBA), 113.9 Opp. PPG (14th)
Players to Watch
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (20.7 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.7 APG)
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 6.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: OKC -5.5
- OKC Odds to Win: -225
- BKN Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 234.5 points
The Philadelphia 76ers play host to the New York Knicks
The Knicks look to pull off a road win at the 76ers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN and MSG
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHI Record: 23-10
- NY Record: 19-15
- PHI Stats: 120.7 PPG (sixth in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- NY Stats: 115.3 PPG (15th in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (34.8 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 6.2 APG)
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (24.4 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 4.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHI -6.5
- PHI Odds to Win: -250
- NY Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 227.5 points
The New Orleans Pelicans play host to the Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers take to the home court of the Pelicans on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSNO and BSSC
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NO Record: 21-14
- LAC Record: 21-12
- NO Stats: 115.9 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- LAC Stats: 117.2 PPG (ninth in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (23.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.5 APG)
- LAC Key Player: Kawhi Leonard (24.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 3.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NO -0.5
- NO Odds to Win: -115
- LAC Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 229.5 points
The Houston Rockets play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves take to the home court of the Rockets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- HOU Record: 17-15
- MIN Record: 24-9
- HOU Stats: 113.0 PPG (22nd in NBA), 109.6 Opp. PPG (second)
- MIN Stats: 112.8 PPG (24th in NBA), 107.8 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (21.5 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 5.2 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (26.6 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIN -3.5
- MIN Odds to Win: -165
- HOU Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 218.5 points
The Chicago Bulls host the Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets look to pull off a road win at the Bulls on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and NBCS-CHI+
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 15-21
- CHA Record: 8-24
- CHI Stats: 109.3 PPG (28th in NBA), 112.1 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- CHA Stats: 110.0 PPG (27th in NBA), 120.6 Opp. PPG (25th)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (22.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 5.3 APG)
- CHA Key Player: Terry Rozier (24.1 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 7.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CHI -8.5
- CHI Odds to Win: -350
- CHA Odds to Win: +280
- Total: 224.5 points
The Dallas Mavericks face the Portland Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers travel to face the Mavericks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 20-15
- POR Record: 9-24
- DAL Stats: 118.5 PPG (seventh in NBA), 117.4 Opp. PPG (22nd)
- POR Stats: 108.4 PPG (29th in NBA), 115.3 Opp. PPG (18th)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (33.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 9.3 APG)
- POR Key Player: Jerami Grant (21.7 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DAL -10.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -550
- POR Odds to Win: +400
- Total: 237.5 points
The Phoenix Suns take on the Miami Heat
The Heat travel to face the Suns on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: AZFamily and BSSUN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 18-16
- MIA Record: 20-14
- PHO Stats: 115.4 PPG (14th in NBA), 114.1 Opp. PPG (15th)
- MIA Stats: 112.9 PPG (23rd in NBA), 111.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (29.9 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 6.0 APG)
- MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (21.7 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHO -3.5
- PHO Odds to Win: -165
- MIA Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 229.5 points
The Denver Nuggets host the Orlando Magic
The Magic go on the road to face the Nuggets on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ALT and BSFL
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DEN Record: 25-11
- ORL Record: 19-15
- DEN Stats: 115.6 PPG (13th in NBA), 110.3 Opp. PPG (third)
- ORL Stats: 113.6 PPG (20th in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.0 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 9.1 APG)
- ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (22.4 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 4.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -10.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -550
- ORL Odds to Win: +400
- Total: 224.5 points
The Golden State Warriors play the Detroit Pistons
The Pistons go on the road to face the Warriors on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and BSDET
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- GS Record: 16-18
- DET Record: 3-31
- GS Stats: 117.2 PPG (ninth in NBA), 116.7 Opp. PPG (20th)
- DET Stats: 111.5 PPG (25th in NBA), 122.6 Opp. PPG (26th)
Players to Watch
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (27.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.6 APG)
- DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (23.2 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 7.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: GS -9.5
- GS Odds to Win: -450
- DET Odds to Win: +333
- Total: 240.5 points
The Los Angeles Lakers play host to the Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies look to pull off a road win at the Lakers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAL Record: 17-18
- MEM Record: 11-23
- LAL Stats: 113.7 PPG (19th in NBA), 114.6 Opp. PPG (16th)
- MEM Stats: 106.9 PPG (30th in NBA), 113.4 Opp. PPG (13th)
Players to Watch
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.4 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 3.3 APG)
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAL -4.5
- LAL Odds to Win: -190
- MEM Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 228.5 points
The Sacramento Kings play the Toronto Raptors
The Raptors hope to pick up a road win at the Kings on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SportsNet
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SAC Record: 20-13
- TOR Record: 14-20
- SAC Stats: 117.8 PPG (eighth in NBA), 117.2 Opp. PPG (21st)
- TOR Stats: 114.0 PPG (18th in NBA), 115.1 Opp. PPG (17th)
Players to Watch
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.6 PPG, 12.8 RPG, 7.5 APG)
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: SAC -4.5
- SAC Odds to Win: -200
- TOR Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 239.5 points
