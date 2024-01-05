If you live in Jackson County, Mississippi and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jackson County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gautier High School at Vancleave High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Vancleave, MS

Vancleave, MS Conference: 5A Region 8

5A Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at St. Martin High School