Anthony Davis will hope to make a difference for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

Last time out, which was on January 3, Davis posted 29 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, three steals and five blocks in a 110-96 loss versus the Heat.

In this piece we'll break down Davis' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 25.4 29.3 Rebounds 13.5 12.4 12.2 Assists 3.5 3.3 4.0 PRA -- 41.1 45.5 PR -- 37.8 41.5



Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Davis has taken 17.4 shots per game this season and made 9.6 per game, which account for 18.3% and 20.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Davis' opponents, the Grizzlies, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 103 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the third-most possessions per game with 103.4.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are ranked 13th in the NBA, conceding 113.4 points per game.

The Grizzlies concede 46.1 rebounds per game, ranking 27th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies are ranked 11th in the league, allowing 25.8 per game.

Anthony Davis vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 27 19 11 5 0 6 0

