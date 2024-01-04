The Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) are only 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a four-game road slide when they square off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Reed Green Coliseum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 146.5.

Southern Miss vs. Georgia State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: Reed Green Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Southern Miss -2.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Miss Betting Records & Stats

In five of 10 games this season, Southern Miss and its opponents have combined to score more than 146.5 points.

The average point total in Southern Miss' games this season is 141.2, 5.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Golden Eagles have covered the spread only twice in 10 opportunities this season.

Georgia State (4-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 20% of the time, 20% more often than Southern Miss (2-8-0) this season.

Southern Miss vs. Georgia State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southern Miss 5 50% 69.8 149.7 71.4 145.7 141.5 Georgia State 6 60% 79.9 149.7 74.3 145.7 148.5

Additional Southern Miss Insights & Trends

Southern Miss won 10 games against the spread in conference play last season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Golden Eagles average 69.8 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 74.3 the Panthers give up.

When Southern Miss totals more than 74.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Southern Miss vs. Georgia State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southern Miss 2-8-0 0-5 5-4-0 Georgia State 4-6-0 1-3 6-4-0

Southern Miss vs. Georgia State Home/Away Splits

Southern Miss Georgia State 3-1 Home Record 4-1 3-3 Away Record 2-5 0-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 2-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 90.8 71 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.1 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-3-0

