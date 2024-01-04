The Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) hope to snap a four-game road losing streak at the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Southern Miss vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN+

Southern Miss Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 44% the Panthers allow to opponents.

Southern Miss is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 44% from the field.

The Panthers are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Eagles sit at 165th.

The Golden Eagles put up 69.8 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 74.3 the Panthers give up.

When Southern Miss scores more than 74.3 points, it is 5-0.

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Southern Miss has been worse in home games this season, posting 69.3 points per game, compared to 71 per game away from home.

When playing at home, the Golden Eagles are surrendering 22.2 fewer points per game (56.5) than on the road (78.7).

When playing at home, Southern Miss is sinking three fewer treys per game (4.5) than in away games (7.5). It also owns a lower three-point percentage at home (21.4%) compared to in away games (37.2%).

Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule