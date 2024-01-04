Thursday's game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) and Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Reed Green Coliseum should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-75, with Southern Miss taking home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on January 4.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Southern Miss vs. Georgia State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Southern Miss vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 76, Georgia State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Miss vs. Georgia State

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Miss (-0.6)

Southern Miss (-0.6) Computer Predicted Total: 149.9

Southern Miss has put together a 2-8-0 record against the spread this season, while Georgia State is 4-6-0. The Golden Eagles have gone over the point total in five games, while Panthers games have gone over six times.

Southern Miss Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles have been outscored by 1.6 points per game (scoring 69.8 points per game to rank 289th in college basketball while allowing 71.4 per contest to rank 186th in college basketball) and have a -21 scoring differential overall.

Southern Miss pulls down 36.8 rebounds per game (170th in college basketball) compared to the 36.1 of its opponents.

Southern Miss makes 6.3 three-pointers per game (286th in college basketball) at a 32.9% rate (212th in college basketball), compared to the 8.5 per outing its opponents make while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

The Golden Eagles rank 299th in college basketball by averaging 88.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 206th in college basketball, allowing 90.7 points per 100 possessions.

Southern Miss has committed 1.4 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.1 (209th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.5 (73rd in college basketball).

