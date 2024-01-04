The Nashville Predators' upcoming game versus the Calgary Flames is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Ryan O'Reilly find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Reilly stats and insights

O'Reilly has scored in 12 of 38 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In two games versus the Flames this season, he has scored one goal on five shots.

On the power play he has 10 goals, plus seven assists.

O'Reilly averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 117 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

O'Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Blackhawks 2 1 1 16:33 Home W 3-0 12/30/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:05 Away W 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:34 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 20:54 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:30 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:24 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:07 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:58 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 19:54 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 19:21 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

