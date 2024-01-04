The Nashville Predators (21-16-1) square off against the Calgary Flames (16-16-5) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO, with each team fresh off a win. The Predators defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 in their last outing, while the Flames are coming off a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild.

In the last 10 games, the Predators have recorded a 6-3-1 record after scoring 31 total goals (seven power-play goals on 30 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 23.3%). Their opponents have scored a combined 30 goals in those games.

Predators vs. Flames Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game expects a final tally of Predators 4, Flames 3.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (-125)

Predators (-125) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Flames (+1.5)

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have finished 6-1-7 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall record of 21-16-1.

In the 14 games Nashville has played that were decided by one goal, it has an 8-5-1 record (good for 17 points).

In the two games this season the Predators registered just one goal, they lost both times.

Nashville has finished 3-9-0 in the 12 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering six points).

The Predators are 18-4-1 in the 23 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 37 points).

In the 17 games when Nashville has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 10-7-0 record (20 points).

In the 19 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Nashville is 10-8-1 (21 points).

The Predators' opponents have had more shots in 18 games. The Predators finished 10-8-0 in those matchups (20 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 16th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.97 23rd 14th 3.05 Goals Allowed 3.16 17th 17th 30.5 Shots 31.8 11th 16th 30.4 Shots Allowed 29.6 10th 15th 21.64% Power Play % 11.97% 30th 25th 77.42% Penalty Kill % 84.62% 5th

Predators vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

