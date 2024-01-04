The Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames (each coming off a win in its most recent game) will clash on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Predators vs Flames Additional Info

Predators vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/22/2023 Predators Flames 4-2 NAS 11/7/2023 Flames Predators 4-2 CGY

Predators Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Predators are allowing 116 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 17th in league play.

The Predators rank 14th in the league with 117 goals scored (3.1 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Predators are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that time.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 38 18 24 42 42 28 58.3% Ryan O'Reilly 38 15 17 32 14 33 52.4% Roman Josi 38 8 22 30 25 9 - Gustav Nyquist 38 9 20 29 20 9 50% Colton Sissons 38 11 9 20 9 16 51.4%

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames have allowed 117 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 19th in the league.

The Flames' 110 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 21st in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Flames are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Flames have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that stretch.

Flames Key Players