The Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2) will try to build on a six-game win run when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (10-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The Rebels have won four games in a row.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network +

Ole Miss vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison

  • The Rebels score an average of 68.1 points per game, 16.4 more points than the 51.7 the Crimson Tide give up.
  • When it scores more than 51.7 points, Ole Miss is 10-3.
  • Alabama has an 11-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.1 points.
  • The 77.5 points per game the Crimson Tide average are 24.6 more points than the Rebels allow (52.9).
  • Alabama is 13-2 when scoring more than 52.9 points.
  • When Ole Miss allows fewer than 77.5 points, it is 10-2.
  • This year the Crimson Tide are shooting 46.4% from the field, 12% higher than the Rebels concede.
  • The Rebels make 41.1% of their shots from the field, 5.7% higher than the Crimson Tide's defensive field-goal percentage.

Ole Miss Leaders

  • Madison Scott: 10.2 PTS, 57 FG%
  • Marquesha Davis: 11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
  • Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)
  • Snudda Collins: 10.8 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58)
  • Rita Igbokwe: 5.2 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 51.9 FG%

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 @ South Alabama W 64-41 Mitchell Center
12/21/2023 @ UAPB W 62-47 H.O. Clemmons Arena
12/30/2023 Alcorn State W 76-37 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/4/2024 @ Alabama - Foster Auditorium
1/7/2024 LSU - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/11/2024 Auburn - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

