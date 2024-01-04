Thursday's game between the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2) and the Ole Miss Rebels (10-3) at Foster Auditorium has a projected final score of 67-59 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Alabama squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Rebels' last game on Saturday ended in a 76-37 win against Alcorn State.

Ole Miss vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Ole Miss vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 67, Ole Miss 59

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on November 20, the Rebels beat the Michigan Wolverines, a top 50 team (No. 39) in our computer rankings, by a score of 60-49.

The Rebels have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).

According to the RPI, the Crimson Tide have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Ole Miss is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories.

Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

60-49 over Michigan (No. 39) on November 20

56-47 over Arizona (No. 47) on November 19

80-63 at home over Temple (No. 120) on November 15

62-47 on the road over UAPB (No. 167) on December 21

58-45 at home over Little Rock (No. 240) on November 25

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 10.2 PTS, 57 FG%

10.2 PTS, 57 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Snudda Collins: 10.8 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58)

10.8 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58) Rita Igbokwe: 5.2 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 51.9 FG%

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels' +197 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.1 points per game (149th in college basketball) while allowing 52.9 per contest (16th in college basketball).

