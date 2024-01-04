Injuries play a big part in the NBA, and we've got you covered with a full injury report for every team -- to discover who will and won't be available, continue reading.

Sign up with our links for Fubo and Max to catch NBA action all season long!

Today's NBA Injury Report

Spurs vs. Bucks Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, airing on TNT(Watch this game on Max)

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey, C: Out For Season (Knee), Zach Collins, PF: Out (Ankle), Malaki Branham, SG: Questionable (Ankle)

Bucks Injuries: AJ Green, SG: Out (Nose), Jae Crowder, SF: Out (Groin)

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Warriors vs. Nuggets Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, airing on TNT(Watch this game on Max)

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II, PG: Out (Hamstring)

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar, PF: Out (Knee), Reggie Jackson, PG: Questionable (Calf)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.