Marcos Giron meets Daniel Altmaier to open play in the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand (in the round of 32). In his last tournament (the Moselle Open), he was eliminated by Lorenzo Sonego in the round of 32. Giron has +2800 odds to win this tournament at ASB Tennis Centre.

Giron at the 2024 ASB Classic

Next Round: Round of 32

Giron's Next Match

In his opening match at the ASB Classic, on Sunday, January 7 (at 6:00 PM ET) in the round of 32, Giron will face Altmaier.

Giron has current moneyline odds of -200 to win his next matchup versus Altmaier. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Giron Stats

In his last match, Giron came up short 6-2, 3-6, 6-7 against Sonego in the Round of 32 of the Moselle Open.

In 29 tournaments over the past 12 months, Giron has yet to win a title, and his overall record is 31-29.

In 19 tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Giron has gone 21-19.

In his 60 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Giron has averaged 24.8 games.

On hard courts, Giron has played 40 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 24.4 games per match while winning 50.4% of games.

Over the past year, Giron has been victorious in 22.4% of his return games and 78.1% of his service games.

On hard courts, Giron, over the past year, has claimed 77.6% of his service games and 20.7% of his return games.

