Will Luke Evangelista Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 4?
Should you wager on Luke Evangelista to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Evangelista stats and insights
- Evangelista has scored in five of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In two games against the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken five of them.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has an 8.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have given up 117 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Evangelista recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|13:20
|Home
|W 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|10:40
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:32
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:44
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|15:11
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|13:09
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Predators vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
