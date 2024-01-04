How to Watch G League Basketball Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Thursday, January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today's G League slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Indiana Mad Ants taking on the Santa Cruz Warriors on ESPN+.
Watch Santa Cruz Warriors vs Indiana Mad Ants
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Indiana Mad Ants vs Santa Cruz Warriors
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch College Park Skyhawks vs Raptors 905
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
