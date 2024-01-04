The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Cole Smith find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Cole Smith score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

In three of 37 games this season, Smith has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has taken five shots in two games versus the Flames this season, but has not scored.

Smith has zero points on the power play.

Smith averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.4%.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are giving up 117 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:27 Home W 3-0 12/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:00 Away W 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:48 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 15:54 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 14:47 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:38 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 12:05 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 16:08 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

