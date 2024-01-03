The Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. This matchup is at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Villanova vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Villanova Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 41.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
  • In games Villanova shoots better than 39.8% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Wildcats are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers sit at 46th.
  • The 73.6 points per game the Wildcats record are just 4.1 more points than the Musketeers allow (69.5).
  • Villanova is 6-2 when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers are shooting 44.6% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 40.2% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Xavier has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.2% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers rank 170th.
  • The Musketeers put up 11.8 more points per game (75.3) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (63.5).
  • Xavier is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 73.6 points.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Villanova has been worse at home this year, averaging 72 points per game, compared to 73.8 per game in away games.
  • The Wildcats are surrendering 58.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.7 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (65.5).
  • Villanova is draining 10.6 treys per game, which is 0.8 more than it is averaging in away games (9.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 34.2% in home games and 36.1% away from home.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Xavier scored 83.6 points per game last season, 3.1 more than it averaged away (80.5).
  • The Musketeers conceded fewer points at home (71.7 per game) than on the road (77.1) last season.
  • At home, Xavier drained 7.2 triples per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged away (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%) as well.

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 UCLA W 65-56 Wells Fargo Center
12/20/2023 @ Creighton W 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/23/2023 @ DePaul W 84-48 Wintrust Arena
1/3/2024 Xavier - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
1/6/2024 St. John's - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
1/12/2024 DePaul - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Winthrop W 75-59 Cintas Center
12/20/2023 @ St. John's L 81-66 Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 Seton Hall W 74-54 Cintas Center
1/3/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
1/10/2024 UConn - Cintas Center
1/13/2024 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion

