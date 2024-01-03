The No. 23 Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East) aim to continue an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.

Providence vs. Seton Hall Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Providence Stats Insights

  • This season, the Friars have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Pirates' opponents have knocked down.
  • Providence has a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.
  • The Friars are the 97th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates rank 129th.
  • The Friars record 6.2 more points per game (75.2) than the Pirates give up (69).
  • Providence is 11-1 when scoring more than 69 points.

Seton Hall Stats Insights

  • The Pirates' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Friars have given up to their opponents (38%).
  • Seton Hall is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 38% from the field.
  • The Pirates are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars sit at 287th.
  • The Pirates put up an average of 73.9 points per game, 10.0 more points than the 63.9 the Friars allow to opponents.
  • When Seton Hall allows fewer than 75.2 points, it is 7-3.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Providence fared better at home last season, averaging 82.9 points per game, compared to 73.9 per game in road games.
  • When playing at home, the Friars gave up 1.3 fewer points per game (70.5) than on the road (71.8).
  • At home, Providence drained 0.9 more threes per game (7.1) than when playing on the road (6.2). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to in road games (34.4%).

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Seton Hall scored 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 65.8 on the road.
  • At home, the Pirates conceded 64.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 65.9.
  • Beyond the arc, Seton Hall sunk fewer trifectas away (5.9 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.2%) than at home (34.5%) too.

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Sacred Heart W 78-64 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/19/2023 Marquette W 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/23/2023 Butler W 85-75 Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/3/2024 Seton Hall - Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
1/10/2024 @ St. John's - Madison Square Garden

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Missouri W 93-87 T-Mobile Center
12/20/2023 UConn W 75-60 Prudential Center
12/23/2023 @ Xavier L 74-54 Cintas Center
1/3/2024 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/6/2024 Marquette - Prudential Center
1/9/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

