Scott County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Scott County, Mississippi. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Scott County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
J. Z. George High School at Sebastopol High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Sebastopol, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
