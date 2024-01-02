The Nashville Predators, with Roman Josi, will be in action Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Chicago Blackhawks. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Blackhawks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Roman Josi vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Josi Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Josi has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 24:34 on the ice per game.

Josi has a goal in eight games this year through 37 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Josi has a point in 21 games this year (out of 37), including multiple points six times.

Josi has an assist in 17 of 37 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Josi's implied probability to go over his point total is 64.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Josi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.1%.

Josi Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 136 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-49).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 37 Games 5 29 Points 4 8 Goals 2 21 Assists 2

