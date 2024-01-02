Rankin County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Rankin County, Mississippi. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rankin County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Raleigh High School at Puckett High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Puckett, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richland High School at McComb High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: McComb, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.