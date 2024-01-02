Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Rankin County, Mississippi. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rankin County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Raleigh High School at Puckett High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 2

4:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Puckett, MS

Puckett, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Richland High School at McComb High School